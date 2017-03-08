There's no dancer like Govinda: Shiam...

There's no dancer like Govinda: Shiamak Davar

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Mumbai, March 11 - Star choreographer Shiamak Davar, who has directed all the acts for an awards show here, is mighty impressed by actor Govinda and his moves. Davar, who has made a string of Bollywood stars dance, has choreographed Govinda and actress Raveena Tandon for Zee Cine Awards, to be held here on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC