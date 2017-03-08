There's no dancer like Govinda: Shiamak Davar

Mumbai, March 11 - Star choreographer Shiamak Davar, who has directed all the acts for an awards show here, is mighty impressed by actor Govinda and his moves. Davar, who has made a string of Bollywood stars dance, has choreographed Govinda and actress Raveena Tandon for Zee Cine Awards, to be held here on Saturday night.

