Theater review | Damn Yankees: Song and dance portions of mucical soar over plot

It's the free-wheeling frolic that dominates Otterbein University's lively production of the musical, which pays lip service to its message while saving its energy for big production numbers and naughty songs. The rickety plot follows middle-aged Washington Senators superfan Joe Boyd as he makes a deal with the devil that transforms him into a young hitter who makes the team a force to be reckoned with against the rival Yankees.

