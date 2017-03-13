The London Premiere of 2Faced Dance's...

The London Premiere of 2Faced Dance's RUN Present Three Works by Female Choreographers

Direct from performances in India and sold out performances across the UK, the award-winning 2Faced Dance Company, known for its physically adventurous work, and headed by artistic director and choreographer Tamsin Fitzgerald, presents the LONDON PREMIERE performances of RUN , a triple bill of dance by three female choreographers, at The Place in central London on 4 & 5 April 2017. RUN features three exciting commissions: From Above by Tamsin Fitzgerald; Fallen Angels by Lenka Vagnerov; and The Other by Rebecca Evans.

