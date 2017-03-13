The London Premiere of 2Faced Dance's RUN Present Three Works by Female Choreographers

Direct from performances in India and sold out performances across the UK, the award-winning 2Faced Dance Company, known for its physically adventurous work, and headed by artistic director and choreographer Tamsin Fitzgerald, presents the LONDON PREMIERE performances of RUN , a triple bill of dance by three female choreographers, at The Place in central London on 4 & 5 April 2017. RUN features three exciting commissions: From Above by Tamsin Fitzgerald; Fallen Angels by Lenka Vagnerov; and The Other by Rebecca Evans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.