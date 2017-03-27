The hottest tickets in town: Five thi...

The hottest tickets in town: Five things to do in Toronto

The annual happening of visiting and local companies is something of an Indian dance lollapalooza. Highlights this year include aerial exploits from Navarasa Dance Theater , a bharatanatyam blowout featuring the Menaka Thakkar Dance Company and a free program of film, symposiums and demonstrations .

