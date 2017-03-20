The Current Sessions Announces World Premiere of the Big Balloon

The CURRENT SESSIONS is pleased to present the world premiere of The Big Balloon by Iranian-Hispanic artist and choreographer Roya Carreras, held Friday to Saturday, April 14 and 15, 2017 at the wild project, an 89-seat, eco-friendly theater located in the East Village. In The Big Balloon, Roya Carreras reimagines a vanished childhood memory, surfacing a delicate world of fantasy and fragmented identity.

