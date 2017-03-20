The Current Sessions Announces World Premiere of the Big Balloon
The CURRENT SESSIONS is pleased to present the world premiere of The Big Balloon by Iranian-Hispanic artist and choreographer Roya Carreras, held Friday to Saturday, April 14 and 15, 2017 at the wild project, an 89-seat, eco-friendly theater located in the East Village. In The Big Balloon, Roya Carreras reimagines a vanished childhood memory, surfacing a delicate world of fantasy and fragmented identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC