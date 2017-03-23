Taylor 2 Dance Company to Perform at ...

Taylor 2 Dance Company to Perform at Garden City's Adelphi University on April 8

Garden City, NY - March 24, 2017 - The Taylor 2 Dance Company returns to the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center to showcase the athleticism, humor and range of emotions found in Paul Taylor's work. The Taylor 2 Dance Company will perform on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m. in the Dance Theatre, AUPAC, 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

