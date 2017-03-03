stop/time dance theater Presents Rock...

stop/time dance theater Presents Rockin' the Forest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ever wonder what Red Riding Hood does in her free time when she's not running from the Wolf? Her stop/time dance friends are summoned out of the woodwork and then the real fun begins! Cultivated from the wild imagination of co-artistic director Darlene Zoller, Playhouse on Park presents its annual stop/time dance theater production: Rockin' The Forest. Opening night is Friday, March 31 at 8pm, with a wine and cheese reception at 7pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC