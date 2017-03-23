Steps on the Silk Road
Renowned Indian choreographer Guru Shama Bhate is here in Israel to perform for the first time as well as teach a master class for local dancers Nearly four decades into her career, one would expect that Guru Shama Bhate had done it all, conquered every milestone, turned every corner. Yet the renowned Kathak performer, choreographer and teacher is constantly discovering new things, attempting new feats and bolstering her connection with the younger generations.
