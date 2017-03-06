Staten Island dance talent shines at Manhattan benefit
The Cutting Room in Manhattan, which has had music legends such as Pete Seeger, Ron Wood and U2's The Edge grace its stage, was the setting Saturday night for The 2nd Annual "Fire & Ice" Gala and after party to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists . The event was the brainchild of comedian Sachin Shaan, in collaboration with choreographer Pavan Thimmaiah , of New Springville, the founder of PMT Dance Company and Studio in NYC and a celebrity choreographer.
