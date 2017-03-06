Staten Island dance talent shines at ...

Staten Island dance talent shines at Manhattan benefit

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

The Cutting Room in Manhattan, which has had music legends such as Pete Seeger, Ron Wood and U2's The Edge grace its stage, was the setting Saturday night for The 2nd Annual "Fire & Ice" Gala and after party to benefit the Committee to Protect Journalists . The event was the brainchild of comedian Sachin Shaan, in collaboration with choreographer Pavan Thimmaiah , of New Springville, the founder of PMT Dance Company and Studio in NYC and a celebrity choreographer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC