Spring Arts 2017: Dance - Meaning in the movement

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag dance outfit, will perform March 21-22 at the Kennedy Center. Gin Dance Company presents "Spring in Your Step" at Atlas Intersections Festival at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in the Lang Theater on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. The performance features the world premiere of "Burgundy," a work by Gin Dance Company Executive Director Gary Cuff, and the company's other works "Solitaire" and "Hello! Goodbye!" Tickets are $30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.