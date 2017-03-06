Sir Matthew Bourne's former dance company to perform at Weymouth College
A STUDENT training company will be performing a triple bill of dance at Weymouth College's theatre on Thursday, March 23 at 7.30pm. The three pieces will showcase the next generation of contemporary dance performers from Trinity Laban with 12 MA students performing three brand new pieces from choreographers Cristian Duarte, Oded Ronen and Charles Linehan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC