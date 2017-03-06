Sir Matthew Bourne's former dance com...

Sir Matthew Bourne's former dance company to perform at Weymouth College

15 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

A STUDENT training company will be performing a triple bill of dance at Weymouth College's theatre on Thursday, March 23 at 7.30pm. The three pieces will showcase the next generation of contemporary dance performers from Trinity Laban with 12 MA students performing three brand new pieces from choreographers Cristian Duarte, Oded Ronen and Charles Linehan.

