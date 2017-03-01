Simply a super star of dance
Former principal dancer of The Royal Ballet in London Mara Galeazzi will perform and host masterclasses in Wodonga from March 13-18, 2017 SAVING GRACE: Mara Galeazzi will perform in Architecture of Loss by Border choreographer Tim Podesta and Melbourne Ballet Company on March 17 and 18 in Wodonga. Former principal dancer of The Royal Ballet in London Mara Galeazzi will perform and host masterclasses from March 13-18.
