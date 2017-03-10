Show about having fun getting dressed...

Show about having fun getting dressed at DanceEast

27 min ago

Second Hand Dance have created a new show, Getting Dressed, which explores the fun possibilities created by that simple act which heralds the start of each new day. There is something inherently funny about watching children and adults struggling to remove or put on their shoes and socks.

