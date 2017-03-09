She choreographed "Footloose," now this Denver native is...
Lynne Taylor-Corbett's mother played piano for a ballet class in the basement of Denver's University Park United Methodist Church and took her 5-year-old daughter along. That's how a career spanning Hollywood, Broadway and the stages of some of the top ballet companies was born.
