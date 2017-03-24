SF DanceWorks Announces 2017 Season

Now in its second season, SFDanceworks, a repertory dance company founded by San Francisco Ballet soloist James Sofranko, has announced details for this year's program, June 22-24, co-presented by ODC Theater. The U.S. premiere of British choreographer Christopher Bruce's Shadows and a newly commissioned work by Izzie Award-winning dance maker James Graham highlight a season that also includes works by Alejandro Cerrudo, Jos Limn, Danielle Roweand Penny Saunders.

