Rock out to the spectacle of Irish dance
If you think you've seen it all when it comes to lines of dancers kicking up an Irish jig across the stage, think again. Coming Friday, March 10, for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Perot Theatre is "Rockin' Road to Dublin," which combines Irish dancing with music not always associated with that form of entertainment: rock 'n' roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|2 hr
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC