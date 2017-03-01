Rock out to the spectacle of Irish dance

If you think you've seen it all when it comes to lines of dancers kicking up an Irish jig across the stage, think again. Coming Friday, March 10, for a 7:30 p.m. show at the Perot Theatre is "Rockin' Road to Dublin," which combines Irish dancing with music not always associated with that form of entertainment: rock 'n' roll.

