Review: Matthew Bourne's Early Adventures, Lighthouse Poole

Showing at the Lighthouse Poole the three pieces give an insight into the early machinations of Bourne's witty and irreverent style. Set to Joyce Grenfell's Nursery School sketches and Percy Grainger's own piano compositions of Bach and Faure - it's the touching story of a gay schoolboy, heartbroken at the sight of his two friends kissing and gut-wrenchingly played by Joao Carolino, whose youthful face is perfect for the role.

