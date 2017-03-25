Review: Dance, physics make an intriguing pair in new 'Invisible Jazz Labs' series
When a distinguished physicist compares the make up of the early universe to "a steaming hot dance floor," you know you're in for an entertaining evening. That was the case Friday inside The Space Upstairs in Point Breeze for the debut of The Ellipses Condition's "Invisible Jazz Labs" series, which put under a microscope, so to speak, the interplay of dance, music, chalk art, poertry and science.
