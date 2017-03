Remembering Rukmini Devi festival enthralls classical dance and music lovers

Read more: The Times of India

Kalakshetra Foundation's annual music and dance festival, Remembering Rukmini Devi began in Chennai. The festival celebrates Bharatnatyam dancer and choreographer, Rukmini Devi's contribution in reviving the dance form from its original 'sadhir' style, prevalent among the temple dancers, Devadasis.

