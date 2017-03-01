Remembering Rukmini Devi festival enthralls classical dance and music lovers
Kalakshetra Foundation's annual music and dance festival, Remembering Rukmini Devi began in Chennai. The festival celebrates Bharatnatyam dancer and choreographer, Rukmini Devi's contribution in reviving the dance form from its original 'sadhir' style, prevalent among the temple dancers, Devadasis.
