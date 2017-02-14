Relay Dance Collective Presents PASSAGE in Georgetown
This spring, Relay Dance Collective will present its show Passage in the newly-created Yaw Theater -- a new beacon for contemporary dance in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. The historically industrial area is now gaining influence as an arts hub with the enclave of spaces called Equinox Studios.
