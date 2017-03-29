Pottsgrove Claims 'Putnam County' As ...

Pottsgrove Claims 'Putnam County' As Its Own

The Sanatoga Post

Golden voices, talented musicians and gifted actors all offer their best performances this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. nightly in the auditorium of Pottsgrove High School on Kauffman Road, Lower Pottsgrove, as it stages the musical, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Tickets are available for sale now.

