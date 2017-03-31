Photo Flash: First Look at stop/time ...

Photo Flash: First Look at stop/time dance theater's Rockin' the Forest

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ever wonder what Red Riding Hood does in her free time when she's not running from the Wolf? Her stop/time dance friends are summoned out of the woodwork and then the real fun begins! Cultivated from the wild imagination of co-artistic director Darlene Zoller, Playhouse on Park presents its annual stop/time dance theater production: Rockin' The Forest. Opening night is tonight, March 31, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! Now in its 14th year, stop/time dancers and singers are ready to entertain in a fabulous forest, alive with energy and growing with surprises along the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC