Photo Flash: First Look at stop/time dance theater's Rockin' the Forest

Ever wonder what Red Riding Hood does in her free time when she's not running from the Wolf? Her stop/time dance friends are summoned out of the woodwork and then the real fun begins! Cultivated from the wild imagination of co-artistic director Darlene Zoller, Playhouse on Park presents its annual stop/time dance theater production: Rockin' The Forest. Opening night is tonight, March 31, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! Now in its 14th year, stop/time dancers and singers are ready to entertain in a fabulous forest, alive with energy and growing with surprises along the way.

