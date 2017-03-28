Photo Flash: Blanca Li's Goddesses and Demonesses

Contemporary dancer-choreographer Blanca Li and Bolshoi Ballet principal dancer Maria Alexandrova conjure mythological figures in a new evening-length work by Li, Goddesses and Demonesses, that has its US premiere at the New York City Center. Drawing on Greek mythology and the contrasting languages of classical ballet and contemporary dance, Li and Alexandrova explore the dual nature of femininity, transforming into archetypes ranging from nurturing mothers to femme fatales.

