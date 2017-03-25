Photo Coverage: Little by Little's de Novo Showcases Young Talent and Raises Money
Little by Little, a nonprofit organization comprised of young performers from Broadway, TV and Dance teamed up with Miss Southeast Georgia Alyssa Beasley who hosted De Novo on March 24th at the New York Creative Cultural Center, 7:30 p.m., in a benefit concert for Kevin TOKYO Inouye, a well-known dance choreographer who lost his home in a fire earlier this year. The show featured performers of all ages sharing their talents.
