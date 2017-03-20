Periapsis Music and Dance presents IMMINENCE at GK Artscenter 4/1-2
Periapsis Music and Dance presents Imminence , a new work by choreographer Erin Dill on and composer Jonathan Howard Katz , on April 1 at 8:00 pm and April 2 and 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm at GK ArtsCenter , 29 Jay Street, Brooklyn. Tickets are $24 advance, $30 at the door, with special pricing for students and artists of $15 advance and $20 at the door, available at was inspired by outer-space images and time-warping properties of black holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC