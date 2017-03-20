Periapsis Music and Dance presents IMMINENCE at GK Artscenter 4/1-2

Periapsis Music and Dance presents Imminence , a new work by choreographer Erin Dill on and composer Jonathan Howard Katz , on April 1 at 8:00 pm and April 2 and 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm at GK ArtsCenter , 29 Jay Street, Brooklyn. Tickets are $24 advance, $30 at the door, with special pricing for students and artists of $15 advance and $20 at the door, available at was inspired by outer-space images and time-warping properties of black holes.

