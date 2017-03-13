Okwui Okpokwasili's Poor People's TV Room to Play New York Live Arts
Bessie Award winner and New York Live Arts' Stryker/Ranjelovic Resident Commissioned Artist Okwui Okpokwasili presents the culmination of her two-year residency at New York Live Arts with the New York premiere of Poor People's TV Room. Created in collaboration with director and visual designer Peter Born, the piece is performed by Okpokwasili along with Thuli Dumakude , Katrina Reid and Nehemoyia Young and features movement, song and text created by Okpokwasili and Born.
