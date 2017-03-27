Oh Shit! Abby Lee Miller Offers Up Her Resignation From Dance Moms
On Sunday evening, the Lifetime celeb took to Instagram to announce that she will be leaving the beloved reality series. Ironically, Miz Miller's resignation announcement was probably the most Abby-like thing as she totally dragged the show for treating her "like dirt."
