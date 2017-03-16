ODC dance season opens on a high note

ODC dance season opens on a high note

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Pictured , Natasha Adorlee Johnson, Mia Chong, Tegan Schwab and Jeremy Smith perform in KT Nelson's Blink of an Eye at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Pictured , Natasha Adorlee Johnson, Mia Chong, Tegan Schwab and Jeremy Smith perform in KT Nelson's Blink of an Eye at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts ODC dance opened its 46th season Thursday, March 23, at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater with a double-bill of engrossing group pieces - premiere of co-artistic director KT Nelson's "Blink of an Eye" and the revival of guest choreographer Kate Weare 's "Giant" . In an episode eerily similar in both pieces, dancer Jeremy Smith is hoisted high above his colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC