ODC dance season opens on a high note
Pictured , Natasha Adorlee Johnson, Mia Chong, Tegan Schwab and Jeremy Smith perform in KT Nelson's Blink of an Eye at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Pictured , Natasha Adorlee Johnson, Mia Chong, Tegan Schwab and Jeremy Smith perform in KT Nelson's Blink of an Eye at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts ODC dance opened its 46th season Thursday, March 23, at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater with a double-bill of engrossing group pieces - premiere of co-artistic director KT Nelson's "Blink of an Eye" and the revival of guest choreographer Kate Weare 's "Giant" . In an episode eerily similar in both pieces, dancer Jeremy Smith is hoisted high above his colleagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC