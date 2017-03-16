ODC dance season opens on a high note

Pictured , Natasha Adorlee Johnson, Mia Chong, Tegan Schwab and Jeremy Smith perform in KT Nelson's Blink of an Eye at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Pictured , Natasha Adorlee Johnson, Mia Chong, Tegan Schwab and Jeremy Smith perform in KT Nelson's Blink of an Eye at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts ODC dance opened its 46th season Thursday, March 23, at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater with a double-bill of engrossing group pieces - premiere of co-artistic director KT Nelson's "Blink of an Eye" and the revival of guest choreographer Kate Weare 's "Giant" . In an episode eerily similar in both pieces, dancer Jeremy Smith is hoisted high above his colleagues.

