NZ's disco dance champ's regret

13 hrs ago

Meet Wayne Marsh - NZ's disco dancing champion who wishes his hit video had never seen the light of day He had the silky moves and the silky suit to accompany them: Wayne Marsh was New Zealand's lone representative at the 1980 EMI World Disco Dancing Championships in London. Filmed at the Empire Ballroom in Leicester Square, Marsh was contestant number 20 in a worldwide field of 33 competitors strutting their stuff in front of a boogying studio audience for a Thames Television broadcast.

