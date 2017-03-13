North Preston youngsters holding Sharing Dance Canada 2017
The North Preston Community Centre has partnered with the National Ballet School for one of 38 dances, said Canada's National Ballet School in a release. Led by Eugene "GeNie" Baffoe - a hip hop dancer and professional teacher, choreographer and director - the kickoff will introduce the Sharing Dance Canada 2017 choreography to the community, including insights on the creative process for this unique choreography.
