Nimbus Dance Works Announce Performance & Gala at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall

This co-presentation of Nimbus Dance Works and Jersey City Theater Center features the company in All Star Ball Passing Redux, Charles Moulton's renowned masterwork; audience favorite Mapping, by UK Choreographer Darshan Singh Bhuller; Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott's Surface Tension; Plus: Guest Appearance by Internationally-Acclaimed PeiJu Chien-Pott in a preview of Mr. Pott's Esther.

