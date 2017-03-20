Nimbus Dance Works Announce Performan...

Nimbus Dance Works Announce Performance & Gala at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall

This co-presentation of Nimbus Dance Works and Jersey City Theater Center features the company in All Star Ball Passing Redux, Charles Moulton's renowned masterwork; audience favorite Mapping, by UK Choreographer Darshan Singh Bhuller; Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott's Surface Tension; Plus: Guest Appearance by Internationally-Acclaimed PeiJu Chien-Pott in a preview of Mr. Pott's Esther.

