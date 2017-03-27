New Orleans Ballet Theatre After Party was the place to be
For the New Orleans Ballet Theatre , the past few months have been busy, so when its After Party benefit was held on March 18, it was a celebration of years of hard work, and to a bright future. NOBT recently moved to its own studio on Terpsichore Street where its company can produce, practice and/or present classical and contemporary works - providing local dancers an opportunity to perform in the area -- and where the Schramel Conservatory of Dance offers young dance students the chance to train with professional dancers.
