New Ballroom Dance Studio In Manchester
A dance studio manager from Ecuador and a German dancing trainer and judge on Austria's version of "Dancing with the Stars" have partnered to open a studio on Main Street. The Dirk Heidemann Studio of Ballroom Dance is located in a former martial arts studio in the rear of a building that houses East-West Bridal Boutique.
