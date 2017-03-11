Nazareth College brings 9 TO 5 to Callahan Theater
Nothing screams comedy like a workplace fantasy sequence. The Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will take on the stage version of 9 to 5: the Musical, based on the 1980 hit film of the same name, April 21-22 at 7:30pm and April 23 at 2 pm in the Callahan Theatre at the Nazareth College Arts Center .
