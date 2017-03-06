'Mr. Gaga' - Israel's dance marvel
In the early part of the documentary "Mr. Gaga," the famous Israeli choreographer says he was first drawn to dancing because his grandmother used to dance to try to draw his autistic twin brother out of his shell. But near the film's conclusion, Naharin confesses that he made it all up, saying it's OK for artists to fabricate such stories in the media.
