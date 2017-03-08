'Mr. Gaga' hits all the right steps in profile of a dance icon

He's easily one of the world's top choreographers, but his nickname makes him sound like a birthday party clown or the fianc of a certain over-the-top pop star. "Mr. Gaga" is the title of a kinetic new documentary about Israeli dancemaker Ohad Naharin, the man who developed a unique style of movement and called it "gaga" long before there was a lady in a meat dress at the MTV Awards.

