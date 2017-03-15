Mr. Gaga Fascinating But Predictable ...

Mr. Gaga Fascinating But Predictable Study of the Reigning Godfather of Modern Dance

The most remarkable thing about choreographer Ohad Naharin is that he didn't start his professional training until he was 22, after his mandatory enlistment in the Israeli Army. Naharin studied simultaneously at both Juilliard and the School of American Ballet, and has been running Tel Aviv's Batsheva Dance Company since 1990.

Chicago, IL

