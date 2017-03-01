Miami City Ballet announces new season - and new a oeNutcrackera

Miami City Ballet announces new seaso...

Miami City Ballet's Renan Cerdeiro, Reyneris Reyes, and Renato Penteado in the troupe's production of Jerome Robbins' "West Side Story Suite" Miami City Ballet has announced its 2017-2018 season, highlighted by a newly designed production of "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" from Cuban-American designers Isabel and Ruben Toledo. A program devoted to the late Jerome Robbins, honoring his 100th birthday, will feature three company premieres from the great ballet and Broadway choreographer.

