Miami City Ballet announces new season - and new a oeNutcrackera

Miami City Ballet's Renan Cerdeiro, Reyneris Reyes, and Renato Penteado in the troupe's production of Jerome Robbins' "West Side Story Suite" Miami City Ballet has announced its 2017-2018 season, highlighted by a newly designed production of "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" from Cuban-American designers Isabel and Ruben Toledo. A program devoted to the late Jerome Robbins, honoring his 100th birthday, will feature three company premieres from the great ballet and Broadway choreographer.

