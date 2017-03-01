Mary Murphy Returning to 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Two years after her departure , original So You Think You Can Dance judge Mary Murphy is returning to the Fox competition. The veteran ballroom dancer and longtime fan favorite, who left in early 2015, returns this summer to fill the slot vacated by her onetime replacement Paula Abdul.
