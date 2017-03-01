Mary Murphy Returning As Judge On Fox...

Mary Murphy Returning As Judge On Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Read more: Deadline

Fox 's veteran reality series So You Think You Can Dance continues the return to its roots, bringing back original judge Mary Murphy for the upcoming 14th season this summer. She will be reunited with returning host Cat Deeley and judge Nigel Lythgoe.

