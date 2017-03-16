Machine H Dance ? Gaining Momentum an...

Machine H Dance ? Gaining Momentum and Celebrating Four Years of Dance-Making

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MACHINE H DANCE, the city's premiere emerging dance company, is thrilled to announce its first ever 'Spring Season' in the Muriel Schulman Theater at Triskelion Arts at 7pm on Thursday, April 13th. The company, now in its fourth year, will present past and premiere work alongside guest artist, Holly Heidt, of Muliebris Dance Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,154 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC