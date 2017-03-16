Machine H Dance ? Gaining Momentum and Celebrating Four Years of Dance-Making

MACHINE H DANCE, the city's premiere emerging dance company, is thrilled to announce its first ever 'Spring Season' in the Muriel Schulman Theater at Triskelion Arts at 7pm on Thursday, April 13th. The company, now in its fourth year, will present past and premiere work alongside guest artist, Holly Heidt, of Muliebris Dance Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.