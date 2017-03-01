Looking ahead at an ambitious season at the National Arts Centre

National Arts Centre Orchestra musical director Alexander Shelley has planned a season that includes the Idea of North Festival, a celebration of two national birthdays - Canada's 150th and Finland's 100th. That's the maxim that most arts institutions should live and die by, and it's one the National Arts Centre is adopting for its 2017-18 season, which coincides with Canada's sesquicentennial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.