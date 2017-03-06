Look who's talking: Choreographer and dancer Gemma Adams
You discovered a passion for dance when you were 7-years-old. Were you always confident it would be your chosen career? I was living in Wellington at the time and I auditioned for one of the children's parts in The Royal NZ Ballet's A Christmas Carol and got accepted for their Wellington season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marlborough Express.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC