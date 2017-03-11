Literature, art, dance provide theme to BSO's 2017-2018 season
A hip-hop narration for "Carnival of the Animals" is one of the novel items on the BSO's 2017-2018 season. A new hip-hop narration for Saint-Saens' "Carnival of the Animals" and a salute to revered choreographer George Balanchine - with help from one of his prized dancers - are some of the ways the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra plans to embrace various genres during its 2017-2018 season.
