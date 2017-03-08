Let's Dance International Frontiers Announces Dance Festival Lineup
LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS is the dynamic annual dance festival in Leicester which has been performing to increasing audiences since its inception in 2010. This year's event - April 29th-May 13th - features an extensive, exciting programme designed to give audiences the opportunity of seeing work by nationally and internationally renowned dance companies, brand new work crisply delivered by fast rising names from the UK as well as work from locally based dancers and choreographers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC