Let's Dance International Frontiers Announces Dance Festival Lineup

LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS is the dynamic annual dance festival in Leicester which has been performing to increasing audiences since its inception in 2010. This year's event - April 29th-May 13th - features an extensive, exciting programme designed to give audiences the opportunity of seeing work by nationally and internationally renowned dance companies, brand new work crisply delivered by fast rising names from the UK as well as work from locally based dancers and choreographers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.