Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers Presents World Premiere & Revised Work At...

PHILADELPHIA, PA. Informed by diverse philosophies, living traditions and contemplative practices of Asian origin, the multi-ethnic KYL/D creates technically-demanding, contemporary work of poetic sensibility by Kun-Yang Lin that "continue to push artistic boundaries" , KYL/D's home season features the world premiere of SANTUARIO - a moving response to the tragic shootings at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando - and the critically acclaimed ONE: Immortal Game - an exploration of humankind's rituals surrounding the drive to win.
