Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers Presents World P...

Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers Presents World Premiere & Revised Work At...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Dance Press Releases

PHILADELPHIA, PA. Informed by diverse philosophies, living traditions and contemplative practices of Asian origin, the multi-ethnic KYL/D creates technically-demanding, contemporary work of poetic sensibility by Kun-Yang Lin that "continue to push artistic boundaries" , KYL/D's home season features the world premiere of SANTUARIO - a moving response to the tragic shootings at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando - and the critically acclaimed ONE: Immortal Game - an exploration of humankind's rituals surrounding the drive to win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Dance Press Releases.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16) Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC