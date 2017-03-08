Kiwi kids to dance with Justin Bieber

Kiwi kids to dance with Justin Bieber

Yesterday

Kiwi kids are busting out their best dance moves in hope of sharing the stage with pop star Justin Bieber at his upcoming concert. Bieber has invited four young dancers to appear on stage with him at each city he has performed at for his Purpose world tour.

