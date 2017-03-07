Kalanidhi International Festival Of Indian Dance Announces Updated Programs, 3/28-4/2
The Festival is dedicated to Sudha Khandwani, Founder and Artistic Director of Kalanidhi Fine Arts of Canada, who passed away in November of 2016, leaving an extraordinary history of international Indian Dance through her fifteen archived festivals . With the passing of Sudha, her sister, acclaimed dancer and choreographer Menaka Thakkar, has agreed to take over the reins as Artistic Director and is pleased to announce updated programming details for this important international event.
