Juilliard Dances Repertory To Show Three Masterworks In March, 3/22-27
Juilliard Dance, under the direction of Lawrence Rhodes , continues its season with Juilliard Dances Repertory featuring Richard Alston's Sheer Bravado; Nacho Duato'sPor Vos Muero; and Mark Morris 's V. Juilliard Dances Repertory performances take placeWednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25, at 7:30pm, with an additional matinee performance on March 25, at 2pm. All performances take place in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC