Juilliard Dances Repertory To Show Three Masterworks In March, 3/22-27

Juilliard Dance, under the direction of Lawrence Rhodes , continues its season with Juilliard Dances Repertory featuring Richard Alston's Sheer Bravado; Nacho Duato'sPor Vos Muero; and Mark Morris 's V. Juilliard Dances Repertory performances take placeWednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25, at 7:30pm, with an additional matinee performance on March 25, at 2pm. All performances take place in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

