Judith R. Fishman Elected New Mark Morris Dance Group Chairman
The Mark Morris Dance Group is pleased to announce that Judith R. Fishman has been elected Chairman of the Board beginning Saturday, April 1. "The Mark Morris Dance Group has a long tradition of cultural leadership and community engagement globally and locally, both at the Mark Morris Dance Center and across New York City. I'm inspired by the opportunity to support the world's greatest living choreographer and enhance the organization's outstanding education and community programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC