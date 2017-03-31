Judith R. Fishman Elected New Mark Morris Dance Group Chairman

The Mark Morris Dance Group is pleased to announce that Judith R. Fishman has been elected Chairman of the Board beginning Saturday, April 1. "The Mark Morris Dance Group has a long tradition of cultural leadership and community engagement globally and locally, both at the Mark Morris Dance Center and across New York City. I'm inspired by the opportunity to support the world's greatest living choreographer and enhance the organization's outstanding education and community programs.

