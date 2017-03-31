Judith R. Fishman Elected New Mark Mo...

Judith R. Fishman Elected New Mark Morris Dance Group Chairman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Mark Morris Dance Group is pleased to announce that Judith R. Fishman has been elected Chairman of the Board beginning Saturday, April 1. "The Mark Morris Dance Group has a long tradition of cultural leadership and community engagement globally and locally, both at the Mark Morris Dance Center and across New York City. I'm inspired by the opportunity to support the world's greatest living choreographer and enhance the organization's outstanding education and community programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar 11 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC